Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 942 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

NYSE V traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.69. 543,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,475,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average of $183.26. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.