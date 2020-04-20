Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 889 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 772,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

