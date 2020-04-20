Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 487 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 1.07% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROM. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 169.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

ROM traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,431. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $82.01 and a one year high of $198.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average of $145.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1376 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.