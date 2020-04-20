Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 135 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.83. 2,433,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,210. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Cowen raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Longbow Research decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

