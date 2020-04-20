Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Intel by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 856.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 671,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 601,750 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 38,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 260,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,077,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.34. 1,158,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,825,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.