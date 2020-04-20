Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $890,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.9% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

