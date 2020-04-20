Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 210.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $344.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.15. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

