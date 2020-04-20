Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $753,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $10.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,462,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,094,476. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of -119.46 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

