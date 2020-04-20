Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 97,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.28. 14,167,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,241,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.09. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.