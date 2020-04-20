Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on D. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.34. 2,347,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.