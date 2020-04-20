Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after buying an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,176,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,507,000 after buying an additional 159,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,028,000 after buying an additional 177,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,910,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,233,000 after purchasing an additional 310,811 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

HRL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 13,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $668,669.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

