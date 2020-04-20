Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.74. The company has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $132.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

