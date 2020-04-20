Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.18. 10,370,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,713,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.