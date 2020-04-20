Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 2,100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $4.79 on Monday, hitting $287.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,199,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,730,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average of $232.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.