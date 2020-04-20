Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 3,986 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,722,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,856,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

