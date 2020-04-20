TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is Hendershot Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 4.2% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.98. 4,480,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,335,626. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

