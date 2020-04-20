TheStreet Downgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANF. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Shares of ANF opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $622.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

