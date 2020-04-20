Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.69. 987,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,212. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.64. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

