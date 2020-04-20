TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Purchases $26,342.32 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 5,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $26,342.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 6,252 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $26,508.48.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 500 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,875.00.

Shares of TFFP opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

