Terra 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.46 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. Terra has a market cap of $61.15 million and $6.46 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.02706565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00222081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00058953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinone, Upbit and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

