Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $2,378,286.02 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TDOC opened at $173.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $176.40.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.