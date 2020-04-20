Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Short Interest Update

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 5,188,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TGE stock remained flat at $$22.39 during trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.90. Tallgrass Energy has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

In other Tallgrass Energy news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 152,770,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,429,687,869.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.