T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Increased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 3.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.64 on Monday, reaching $100.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,562. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

