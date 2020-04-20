Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $6.57. 1,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,294. The company has a market capitalization of $112.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

