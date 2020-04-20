SunTrust Banks Trims SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price to $2.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SM. Bank of America raised their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

SM Energy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 4,407,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,459,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.67. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

