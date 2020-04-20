SunTrust Banks Trims Heico (NYSE:HEI) Target Price to $70.00

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. UBS Group upgraded Heico from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.55.

NYSE HEI traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.56. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. Analysts expect that Heico will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $52,154.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

