SunTrust Banks Trims Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Target Price to $85.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.17.

EXP stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,658,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,443,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

