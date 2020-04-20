SunTrust Banks Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $98.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.44.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $76.24. 574,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,472. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $123.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,733,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

