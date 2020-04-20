SunTrust Banks Lowers Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $45.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $67.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Owens Corning from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. 100,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,675. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

