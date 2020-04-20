SunTrust Banks Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $115.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.68.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.15. The company had a trading volume of 453,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,464 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

