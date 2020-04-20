SunTrust Banks Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $27.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for GMS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of GMS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.78.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,459. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $620.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $49,899.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,899.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 108,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,080.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 168,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,585. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GMS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GMS by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

