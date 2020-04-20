SunTrust Banks Lowers Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $60.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.54.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 109,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

