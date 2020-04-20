SunTrust Banks Cuts RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target to $90.00

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.22. 10,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.30. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.