SunTrust Banks Cuts L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $255.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. Bank of America initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.89.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX stock traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.84. 1,125,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,145. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.08. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $1,949,311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,936,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $274,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $269,716,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.