SunTrust Banks Cuts Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $13.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.46.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

JELD traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 35,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $965.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.89.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after buying an additional 294,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after buying an additional 2,125,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,013,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.