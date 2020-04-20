SunTrust Banks Cuts Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $24.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCO. ValuEngine lowered Ducommun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Ducommun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.67.

DCO traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,106. The stock has a market cap of $277.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,512. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,760. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Ducommun by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Ducommun by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 113,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

