STV Group (LON:STVG) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

LON STVG opened at GBX 265 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 320.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 383.41. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 239.63 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 455 ($5.99). The company has a market cap of $103.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51%.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

