Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 42000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110,180.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.

About Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

