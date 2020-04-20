Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded down $6.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.83. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

