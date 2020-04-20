Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000.

NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

