Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $330,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,859. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

