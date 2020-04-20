Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 22,213 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,213 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184,204. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

