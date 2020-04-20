Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,711. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

