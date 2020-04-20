Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 9,197 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after buying an additional 112,927 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after acquiring an additional 397,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,986,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,622. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average of $159.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

