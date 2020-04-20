Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,317,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,929,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

SIZE traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.85. 2,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.429 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

