Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.50. 164,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

