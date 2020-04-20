Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,465,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,730,949. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.33. The company has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.