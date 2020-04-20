Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,336,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,855,733. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $539.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.