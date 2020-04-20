Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $7.54 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 119,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 201,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.87. 292,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

