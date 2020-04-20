Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $518,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.84 on Monday, hitting $312.08. 1,988,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.75 and its 200 day moving average is $300.13. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.